“MARRY YOU !!!”

Packers Star Pass Rusher Za’Darius Smith puts some serious heat on his OWN quarterback and tells TMZ Sports … Aaron Rodgers have to get married Danica Patrick AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE!!!

“Look, 12, I know I’m in the TMZ,” Smith said at the Miami Super Bowl celebrations on Wednesday … “But man, you should definitely marry this lady!”

Rodgers and Danica have been together for over two years … and things between the two are definitely HARD.

They publicly said “I love you” … she took him to Packers games even though she is a bear fan … and the two of them just bought one $ 28 MILLION mansion together in Malibu.

But Rodgers still has to Bend your knee and ask the question … and Za’Darius tells us that his QB has to change that.

“She is a beautiful woman,” says Smith. “I met her.”

In fact, Smith believes Rodgers, who gives Danica a ring, could improve the QB game. He tells us that his own career really got going when he dedicated himself to his girlfriend in the days of Baltimore Ravens.

“She locked me up,” said Smith.

As for Rodgers’ future in Green Bay … Smith says Aaron will play for a long time with or without Danica – guarantees Rodgers has at least 10 YEARS left !!!

