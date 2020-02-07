Advertisement

February 7, 2020

Erin Robinson

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 3:11 PM

Updated: February 7, 2020, 3:12 p.m.

SPOKANE, Washington – Gonzaga University athletics will honor Adam Morrison by hanging his jersey on the McCarthey Athletic Center rafters.

Morrison will be the third player in program history to show off his jersey. It will hang next to those of Gonzaga greats John Stockton and Frank Burgess.

A ceremony will take place before the Gonzaga men’s basketball game against San Diego on February 27. Morrison will be there.

Morrison led the Bulldogs to a 29-4 overall record and No. 5 in the latest Associated Press survey. For the eighth time in a row, the Zags have earned a place in the NCAA tournament, this time a third place after setting a 14-0 record in the regular West Coast Conference season and winning the WCC tournament.

Morrison led the nation in the Zags rating during his final year. He averaged 28.1 points per game and was only the second Gonzaga player to ever do so.

He has been named John R. Wooden Player of the Year, Naismith Trophy Top Four Finalist, NABC All-District 14 First Team and USBWA All-District 9 First Team.

After his time at the Zags, Morrison was ranked third by the Charlotte Bobcats.

