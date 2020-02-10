February 10, 2020, 9:07 a.m.
Erin Robinson
Posted: Feb 10, 2020 at 9:07 am
Gonzagas Corey Kispert (24) celebrates a shot with his teammates.
SPOKANE, Washington. – Baylor remains in the top 10 in the Associated Press men’s college basketball survey in a largely static week. The bears received 48 out of 64 votes from a media panel for fourth place in a row week. No. 2 Gonzaga had 15 votes in first place and No. 3 Kansas had one.
San Diego State and Louisville rounded out the top five.
Seton Hall was the only change in the top 10 after climbing two places to 10th.
Preseason No. 1 Michigan State dropped out of 16th place after losing three games.
1. Baylor
2. Gonzaga
3. Kansas
4. San Diego St.
5. Louisville
6. Dayton
7th Duke
8. Florida St.
9. Maryland
10. Seton Hall
11. Auburn
Kentucky
13. Penn St.
14. West Virginia
15. Villanova
16. Colorado
17. Oregon
18. Marquette
19. Butler
20. Houston
21. Iowa
22. Illinois
23. Creighton
24. Texas Tech
25. LSU
The Zags defeated St. Mary on Saturday and shot a little over 68 percent from the ground. Killian Tillie returned to the field after two missed games due to a left ankle sprain and scored 19 points for the Zags, giving them a 90-60 victory over the Gaels.
Newcomer Drew Timme achieved a team high and a new career high of 20 points in 7-of-8 shooting, while Filip Petrusev scored his seventh double-double of the season.
The Zags will return to California on Saturday to play Pepperdine at 7 p.m.
RELATED: Tillie scores 19 points, Gonzaga shoots his way to a 30-point victory over Saint Mary
