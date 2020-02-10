Advertisement

February 10, 2020, 9:07 a.m.

Erin Robinson

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 at 9:07 am

Gonzagas Corey Kispert (24) celebrates a shot with his teammates.

SPOKANE, Washington. – Baylor remains in the top 10 in the Associated Press men’s college basketball survey in a largely static week. The bears received 48 out of 64 votes from a media panel for fourth place in a row week. No. 2 Gonzaga had 15 votes in first place and No. 3 Kansas had one.

San Diego State and Louisville rounded out the top five.

Seton Hall was the only change in the top 10 after climbing two places to 10th.

Preseason No. 1 Michigan State dropped out of 16th place after losing three games.

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Kansas

4. San Diego St.

5. Louisville

6. Dayton

7th Duke

8. Florida St.

9. Maryland

10. Seton Hall

11. Auburn

Kentucky

13. Penn St.

14. West Virginia

15. Villanova

16. Colorado

17. Oregon

18. Marquette

19. Butler

20. Houston

21. Iowa

22. Illinois

23. Creighton

24. Texas Tech

25. LSU

The Zags defeated St. Mary on Saturday and shot a little over 68 percent from the ground. Killian Tillie returned to the field after two missed games due to a left ankle sprain and scored 19 points for the Zags, giving them a 90-60 victory over the Gaels.

Newcomer Drew Timme achieved a team high and a new career high of 20 points in 7-of-8 shooting, while Filip Petrusev scored his seventh double-double of the season.

The Zags will return to California on Saturday to play Pepperdine at 7 p.m.

