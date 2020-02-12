Latest news

Dwyane Wadeoldest son, Zairemakes it crystal clear that he will always have the back of his sibling … an emotional message Zaya after coming out as a transgender.

The NBA legend appeared on “The Ellen Show” on Tuesday and revealed his 12-year-old wife, who was identified as female … and how his family supports her.

The 18-year-old Zaire is now speaking on the announcement … said: “I am blessed to have my best friend Zaya with me for 12 years.”

“We did everything together … we fought, we played, we laughed and we cried. But the only thing we never did was leave each other behind …”

Zaire continued … “I told you that I would put my life down to make sure you were ten toes deeper and happy on this earth.”

“I don’t care what they think, Z, you are my best friend and I love you, child, and if it means anything, just know that no love is lost on this side.”

Zaire has always supported Zaya … and even went with her to Miami Pride Parade last year.

As for Zaya, she spoke out against those who disagree with her announcement … and said, “What good is it to be on earth if you want to try to be someone you are not? It is like you don’t even live as yourself, which for me is like the stupidest concept. “

“It’s just like that, be true and don’t really care how stereotypical you are.”