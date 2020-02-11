Advertisement

Former basketball pro Dwyane Wade announced on Tuesday that his 12-year-old child has appeared as a transgender. Assigned as a male at birth, she now wants to be known as Zaya and has adopted the pronouns “she” and “she”.

Zaya is one of two children that Wade had with his first wife Siohvaughn Funches. They divorced in 2010. Wade married actress Gabrielle Union in 2014.

“Our 12 year old came home … and said, ‘Hey, I want to talk to you. I think I will be ready to live my truth in the future. I want to be called you and me, I would I’m happy if you call me Zaya, “said Wade to Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show on Tuesday.

Union tweeted a video of Wade and Zaya in which Zaya spoke to Wade about their decision.

“Meet Zaya,” Union wrote. “She is compassionate, loving, smart, and we are so proud of her. It is okay to listen to your children, to love and respect them as they are. Love and light good people.”

In the video, Zaya says, “What good is it to be on this earth if you just try to be someone you are not? It’s like you don’t even live your true self, which is like the stupidest thing true and don’t really care how stereotypical you are. “

Zaya’s name became a hot topic on social media, and many Twitter users used the hashtag #Zaya to express support for Wade’s family.

Author Roxane Gay tweeted about her family support. “I love parenting, which @itsgabrielleu and Dwyane Wade demonstrate to support young Zaya and her truth,” Gay wrote. “You love to see it.”

“Seeing all the supportive tweets about / about Zaya and Gab / DWade made me a bit emotional,” tweeted the digital producer for New York’s WPIX Mark Sundstrom. “I honestly cannot imagine seeing this kind of public, vocal love and positivity for an LGBTQ child / LGBTQ person, especially a queer child / queer colored person, in my youth in the 80s-early 2000s . “

The author and podcaster Ashley C. Ford tweeted: “Shoutout to @DwyaneWade and @itsgabrielleu because they refused to deny themselves one of the greatest opportunities in life: learning from their own child. And an even bigger shoutout to Zaya, because she’s brave enough to lead her. “

“She is so wise and clearly so powerful,” tweeted Out Magazine editor Raquel Willis. “Thank you for recreating what true love looks like!”

Wade has spoken about Zaya’s sexuality before. In December, Wade told the All the Smoke podcast that Zaya’s transgender status hadn’t changed anything about his relationship with his child, except that he needed to “get smarter”.

“I had to look at myself in the mirror and say, ‘What if your son comes home and tells you he’s gay?'” Said Wade. “How are you going to act? It’s not about him. He knows who he is. It’s about you. Who are you?”

“I saw how my son became who she came to from day one,” continued Wade. “And for me it’s all about nothing that changes with my love. Nothing changes in my responsibility. The only thing I had to do now is to train myself smarter. And that’s my job.”

Wade spent most of his basketball career playing games for the Miami Heat. He was selected for the All-Star Team 13 teams and helped the heat win three championships.

