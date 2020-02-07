Advertisement

Near the Navy Yard Basin of Brooklyn, Bulgari organized a warehouse party at Duggal Greenhouse on Thursday to celebrate the launch of the B.zero1 Rock jewelry collection. After walking past the moored ferry at the entrance, guests were able to exchange a series of industrial buzz for someone else like her, as a skater and designer Alex Olson has chosen to wear the headphones offered in the room where the new goods were shown.

The night was tied to the start of New York Fashion Week and the dress code was “more is more”. What in this case was interpreted as: a Carhartt puffer on top of some North Face; giant sculptural outfits; an abundance of sequins; Cody Simpson in Vans Old Skools; cowboy hats; a large navy fur coat; and a smaller royal blue. The main room bathed in red light and was interrupted by installations of arches, apparently a tribute to the roots of the brand in Rome.

By Sansho Scott / BFA.com.

The campaign video that Zendaya, Lily Aldridge, and Naomi Scott debuted on stage with Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin was also an example for the Italian city. Kris Wu functions in the campaign, but was unable to travel to the event due to flight restrictions due to the spread of the corona virus. So he started video chatting and his face was projected on the screen – and just like a FaceTime call where it takes a while for callers to meet each other’s volume and time delay, it took a while before the quartet could be enthusiastically reunited.

CiaraBy Sansho Scott / BFA.com.

Alton Mason, Martha Hunt Alexander Wang and Tyler Cameron were among the crowd for the musical part of the night, when Becky g dedicated a song to Scott, and Ciara, dressed in completely black leather and flanked by four pink-haired dancers, tied a few songs together: she teased Saweetie‘My Type’ and then the number it samples, Petey Pablo‘Freek-A-Leek’ and then played ‘Goodies’, her song with Pablo. Then the flashlights came on, and Diplo took the stage to end the night from the towering DJ booth.

