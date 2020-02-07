Advertisement

Zendaya kicked off New York Fashion Week in the most glamorous way: imbued with diamonds. The Euphoria actress attended a Bulgari party in Brooklyn on Thursday evening, where she celebrated her role as one of the newest ambassadors for the luxury jeweler. Although her Bulgari multi-layered diamond necklace and accompanying rings were fascinating, the rest of her ensemble was the real showstopper. The New York Fashion Week look from Zendaya included fresh black pants and a romantic organza shirt dress with belt, with a deep neckline and a detailed leaf-like pattern from the Spring 2020 Couture collection by Indian designer Rahul Mishra.

Supermodel Lily Aldridge and British actress Naomi Scott complete Bulgari’s newest class of ambassadors; both attended the event next to Zendaya. The three women will be featured in the brand’s “Mai Troppo” 2020 campaign, which is “an ode to life and happiness that encloses Bulgari’s ethos to fully enjoy the here and now,” said a company press release. . The event provided serious entertainment with a series of performances by Becky G, Ciara and Diplo.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin said the Zendaya, Aldridge, and Scott brands have chosen the campaign in an effort to embrace diversity and inclusion. “Zendaya embodies the Generation-Z spirit, Naomi Scott is British and Indian – it is this combination that proves the diversity of Bulgari,” Babin told the publication. “It’s not just a brand for Americans or Chinese. It’s a global economy with global diversity and we recognize the universal appeal of the brand.”

Steven Ferdman / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Now that Fashion Week is just starting, we expect to see much more style inspiration from Zendaya in the coming days, that is, when she can’t mess with her rumors and Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi. Do your thing, sister.

