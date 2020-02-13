TOKYO >> Just a few days before the new year, Tokyo revealed Gov. Yuriko Koike de Zero Emission Tokyo Strategy, the capital’s long-awaited plan to eliminate carbon emissions, the transition to renewable energy and to take the lead in the fight against global warming.

“As a major contributor to carbon dioxide emissions, Tokyo needs to do what it can to set the standard for the rest of the world,” said Koike.

The plan describes a multi-faceted effort to increase disaster preparedness, reduce single-use plastics, transition to renewable energy and achieve zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

It also reveals the Governor’s ambitious vision of what Tokyo could look like in 30 years: cars, buses, boats and aircraft without emissions; buildings made from recycled wood and covered with solar panels; power plants on the perimeter of the city tapping biomass, geothermal, hydrogen, hydroelectric, solar and wind energy; supermarkets without food waste and without disposable plastic; and “smart” houses with artificial intelligence to minimize energy consumption.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government plans to spend more than 74.6 billion yen (approximately $ 683.6 million) on a 2020 2020 budget plan to achieve zero carbon emissions.

In total, the strategy includes 14 objectives in six areas, including the energy sector, buildings, transport, resources, adaptation and adaptation to climate change.

Riyanti Djalante of the United Nations University Institute of the Advanced Study of Sustainability said the energy and urban infrastructure sectors are key to the success of the plan. But she added that although Tokyo has taken a “very proactive approach” by consulting scientists and companies, non-governmental organizations and the community need to be more involved.

By 2030, Tokyo hopes to install 1,000 charging stations for electric vehicles, sufficient solar energy equipment to deliver 1.3 gigawatts of power (roughly the amount that a million households use in a year), 25% reduction of single-use plastic and reduce food waste to 50% of what it was in 2000.

To become low in carbon, the capital plans to expand the use of hydrogen energy while turning itself off from fossil fuels.

In recent years, hundreds of lives have been lost and many more houses destroyed by extreme weather. In 2018, flooding in West Japan caused more than 1.1 trillion yen (more than $ 10 billion) of torrential rain damage. Last summer’s temperatures reached a record 104 degrees in Tokyo for the first time, with older people in particular being hospitalized for heat-related illnesses. Typhoons tore through the country in September and October and brought strong winds and record-breaking rain that led to flooding in various parts of the nation.

Recognizing that the frequency and severity of natural disasters is exacerbated by climate change, Tokyo is taking a two-pronged approach – mitigation and adaptation – to minimize or eliminate their devastating impact.

Takayoshi Yokoyama from 350 Japan, the local branch of a global environmental group, praised Tokyo for setting shorter-term goals to measure progress and a multi-faceted approach to a complex issue.

But he also said the plan lacks flexibility and a mechanism that allows it to adapt to the deteriorating conditions of climate change. In addition, “it’s necessary for Tokyo residents to change their lifestyle, and this plan doesn’t make that message clear enough.”

What remains to be seen, he said, is whether the city will keep its big promises and convince the rest of Japan to follow this example.

“It is important that cities take action, but it has no meaning if it does not trigger a response at the national level,” Yokoyama said. “In order for the plan to succeed, Japan must take action.”

During a speech at the C40 World Mayors Summit in Copenhagen in October, Foreign Minister Antonio Guterres said that cities, which account for more than 70% of carbon dioxide emissions, are “where the climate battle will largely be won or lost.”

Japan has long been the subject of criticism for its dedication to fossil fuels. The last wave of criticism came at the U.N. Climate change conference when an environmental group awarded the Fossil of the Day award to Japan for the continued use of coal and other fossil fuels. Days later, a report from a group of more than 30 NGOs revealed that the three largest banks in Japan are also the largest financiers of coal-fired power plants in the world, and since January 2017 have accounted for 32% of direct loans to coal-fired power plant developers.

Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi was frank in his response.

“At the moment, it is realistically impossible for Japan to stop using fossil fuels,” he said. “The same goes for coal.”

The conference was the last chance for countries to complete the rules of the Paris Agreement before it came into force this year. In the run-up to the next conference, to be held in Glasgow, Scotland in November, each country has been asked to prepare a comprehensive plan to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Although Japan still has to do this, experts hope that the Tokyo strategy will provide some direction.