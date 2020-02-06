Advertisement

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane did not apologize after the LaLiga league leaders left Copa del Rey after a 4-3 home loss to Real Sociedad.

Los Blancos has been unbeaten in all competitions since 21 games.

A team that has had seven changes since beating Atletico Madrid were beaten when Sociedad fought for the deserved win in the semi-finals.

“This is soccer. Things didn’t go the way we wanted, ”said Zidane at a post-game press conference.

“It was a complicated game, but we tried to the end and the response was good.

“Despite the 1-4 defeat, we fought to the end, but it wasn’t possible.

“We have to congratulate the opponent and accept a defeat.”

Borrowed midfielder Martin Odegaard, who will spend two seasons with Sociedad, gave the guests the lead after 21 minutes.

Two quick goals from Alexander Isak at the start of the second half did the damage, and although Marcelo pulled one goal back, Mikel Merino scored a fourth goal.

Vinicius saw a header that VAR ruled out before substitute Rodrygo reduced the deficit and Nacho made a dramatic final with a few minutes of stoppage time.

Sociedad had warned defender Ander Gorosabel for the second time before Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos saved a header.

Zidane felt that defensive errors had cost his team, but there were still plenty of reasons to be positive about the future.

“We don’t have to change anything. We have to keep working and fighting,” said the Real Madrid coach.

“There are complicated games this season and we played against a rival who deserved to win.

“We will not change anything we want to do. Losing is always painful and nobody likes it, but you have to accept it. Real Sociedad hit the Copa del Rey semi-finals after an unexpected win at Santiago Bernabeu (AP Photo / Manu Fernandez)

“Elimination hurts, we have to tell the truth, we don’t like defeat, but we have a game on Sunday (in Osasuna) and we will focus on it.

“You have to recover from a lot of effort. We have to keep going, there is no choice. “

Zidane did not apologize for his squad selection, which in turn found no place for Welsh striker Gareth Bale while Brazilian midfielder Casemiro was resting.

“Others played and fought. That had to be done with those who could play, ”said Zidane.

Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil praised his team’s efforts after the club reached the Copa del Rey semi-finals for the second time in 32 years.

“I am very proud and satisfied with such a win in a stadium like this, with such young players who are able to achieve this level of performance,” he said.

“We did something nice and important. It won’t be easy what remains, but there is still the jackpot (winning the trophy) and we will aim for it. “

