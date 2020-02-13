My favorite episode of cult classic Buffy the vampire killer – possibly my favorite episode of anything – is 2001’s “Once More, With Feeling”, in which a demon forced everyone to express their most secret thoughts through song and dance. That is why I find it difficult to be objective Zoey’s extraordinary playlist, a capricious moody winner over a young woman whose brain becomes a Pandora’s jukebox and plays hit songs, current and vintage, that give her insight into the psyches of others.

Subtle? Never. Irresistibly entertaining? Almost always. When random San Franciscans suddenly break into ‘Help!’ From the Beatles as a hectic flashy crowd, it is as if La La Land mad cuckoo, or cheerfulness unleashed. No one is more nervous than poor Zoey Clarke (an endearingly confused Jane Levy), victim of a massive internet download / mind while receiving an MRI during an earthquake. She can’t stop the music – and what’s worse, she’s such a melodic illiterate that she wouldn’t even recognize it as a Village People spokesperson.

For Zoey, an uncertain but ambitious programmer for a trendy technology company, this new power can be a curse, such as when it exposes the aggressive resentment of her colleagues (“I wish I could tell HR about this”) or when her BFF, Max (Pitch Perfectpuppy-like Skylar Astin), opens his heart for her with David Cassidy’s “I Think I Love You”. But it is also a blessing when it enables her to gain emotional access to her father (Peter Gallagher), who is silently locked in his body by a devastating neurological disorder. Every time he gets a fantasy number, it is a surefire tear hunter.

Zoey successfully juggles multiple tones within his jubilant surrealistic framework: romantic and workplace comedy – Gilmore Girls“Lauren Graham is a delight as her brittle boss – and moving family drama. Although when the show approaches a maudlin minor agreement Touched by a text tell stories, it’s time for scene stealer Alex Newell (cheerfulness) to come in as Zoey’s gender-fluid stunner from a neighbor, Mo. “Witnessing great private concerts all day long must be incredibly annoying. My heart is breaking for you,” says this DJ and queen of eyes.

Mo can mock – “This power is wasted on you” – but when even adding horns and ringtones to the extraordinary soundtrack of Zoey’s life, this playlist is guaranteed to cheer your mind up.

Zoey’s extraordinary playlist, Sunday, 9 / 8c, NBC