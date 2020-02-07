Advertisement

One company suffered a setback when it built dozens of ranch houses on most of the shuttered Planter’s Pallet nursery near West Chicago.

The DuPage Board of Appeal recommended on Thursday that district officials refuse an application for conditional use of Pulte Homes to establish a subdivision of 84 apartments called Trillium Farm.

Advertisement

“I simply cannot agree to the petition as it is,” said Robert Kartholl, chairman of the Zoning Board.

The 6: 1 vote means that the builder must overcome the negative recommendation when submitting their proposal to members of the DuPage County Board of Directors.

A Pulte lawyer declined to comment after Thursday’s vote.

The county administration development committee is expected to review the plan on February 18. The proposal then goes to the full county administration for final decision.

Planter’s range has recently closed after almost 40 years. If Pulte receives approval to build the Trillium Farm, the company would acquire 35 acres of the approximately 40 acre property south of Roosevelt and Garys Mills and east of Purnell Road.

Representatives from Pulte say the project would offer more housing for the elderly. But Trillium Farm would not be an age-restricted community, so it’s possible that the subdivision has non-seniors and families.

The proposal is rejected by neighbors who claim that the subdivision would exacerbate traffic problems and impair the character of their neighborhood.

Pulte is looking for an exception to DuPage’s zoning rules, so the project could have lot sizes as small as 6,900 square feet. This is significantly less than the minimum property that the district normally allows in this area.

Opponents say changes will not match the nearby property sizes and would negatively impact the character and ambience of the neighborhood.

On Thursday, the members of the Zoning Board agreed that the project was too tight. You said traffic was another big problem.

Trillium Farm would have two planned entrances on Purnell Road. However, the neighbors say that traffic on Purnell on Winfield Road is already increasing regularly. Building more houses would only make the problem worse, they say.

“We have a street that is already at its peak, if not beyond it,” said Barry Ketter, zoning board member. “That’s a problem.”

Advertisement