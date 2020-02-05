Advertisement

Play video content

@LionsShareNews

Bernie Madoff is too resentful to be released from prison early and continue to rot behind bars … so it says Zsa Zsa GaborHusband.

Advertisement

As you know … Bernie asks a judge for mercy in the form of a early release from prison, claiming he has terminal kidney failure and doctors only give him 18 months to live.

But Zsa Zsa’s husband and restorer, Frederic Prinz von Anhaltdon’t say so quickly !!!

The prince says Madoff should be kept at least 16 months behind bars if the 18-month period is indeed legitimate because he considers early release to be too sweet for the 81-year-old Ponzi schemer.

Easy to understand why Frederic has no sympathy for Madoff … he claims Bernie robbed his wife and his $ 10 million investment company … and says Zsa Zsa wants Madoff to rot in hell !!!

The prince is quite upset about the prospect of Bernie coming out early … and he fears Madoff could still do serious damage if he gets his wish.

Advertisement