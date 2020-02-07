Advertisement

ZTE has announced the industry’s first handset to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865 processor, which will power most high-end Android smartphones this year. As expected, the Axon 10s Pro is a 5G phone with an advanced camera and a beefy configuration.

The ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G looks exactly like its predecessor – the Axon 10 Pro 5G – and has the same large 6.47-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080, an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9 and curved edges. Regarding the similarities between the 2019 and 2020 ZTE smartphones, it should be noted that the main differences between them are the SoC, the storage and storage subsystems, and the startup software. everything else is the same.

The Axon 10s Pro 5G smartphone is paired with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC (4-arm Cortex-A77, 4-arm Cortex-A55, Adreno 650-GPU, Hexagon 698 DSP / NPU) with 6 GB or 12 GB LPDDR5 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 3.0 NAND flash memory. To improve the performance of the already powerful system memory and storage subsystems, the handset also supports the firmware / software functions RAM Booster and FS Booster.

The imaging functions of the ZTE Axon 10s Pro are identical to those of its predecessor, so that the handset uses a triple-module rear-view camera system with a 48-MP main module with OIS, an 8-MP telephoto camera and a 20-MP ultra-wide lens disposes. In addition, the phone has a teardrop-shaped 20 MP selfie camera.

Other notable hardware features of the handset include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, navigation, a USB 2.0 Type-C port, a fingerprint reader under the display and a 4,000 mAh battery that comes with a wired or wireless charger Quick Charge 4+ support can be charged. The smartphone does not have a 3.5 mm audio jack, but the speakers support DTX: X Ultra technology.

On the software side, ZTE’s Axon 10s Pro comes with Google’s Android 10 with the MiFavor 10 user interface.

ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G

Axon 10s Pro 5G

SoC

Qualcomm snapdragon 865

1x Cortex A77 at 2.84 GHz

512 KB pL2

3x Cortex A77 at 2.42 GHz

3x 256 KB pL2

4x Cortex A55 at 1.80 GHz

4x 128 KB pL2

4 MB sL3

GPU

Adreno 650 at 587 MHz

DRAM

6 GB LPDDR5

12 GB LPDDR5

128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.0

display

6.47 “FullView IPS LCD

2340 x 1080 (19.5: 9)

size

height

159.2 mm

width

73.4 mm

depth

7.9 mm

Weight

175 grams

battery capacity

4000 mAh (typical)

Charge 18 W.

Wireless charging

Qi

Reversing Cameras

Main

48 MP

Aperture 1.7 with OIS

1 / 2.0 “

0.8 µm

Tele

8 MP

Aperture f / 2.4

3x optical zoom

Wide

20 MP

f / 2.2 aperture with OIS

125 ° super wide angle

Front camera

20 MP selfie camera

Aperture 1: 2.0

1 / 2.8 “

1.0 μm

I / O

USB 2.0 Type C

fingerprint reader

WLAN (local)

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

Cellular

GSM, CDMA, HSPA, 4G / LTE, 5G

Splash, water and dust resistance

–

Dual-SIM

2x nano SIM

Start the operating system

Android 10 with MiFavor 10 UI

introductory price

From CNY 3,200

The ZTE Axon 10s Pro will be available in China in the near future from CNY 3,200 (~ USD 460). It is unclear when the handset should reach other markets and how much it should cost.

Sources: ZTE, GSMArena

