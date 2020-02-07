ZTE has announced the industry’s first handset to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865 processor, which will power most high-end Android smartphones this year. As expected, the Axon 10s Pro is a 5G phone with an advanced camera and a beefy configuration.
The ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G looks exactly like its predecessor – the Axon 10 Pro 5G – and has the same large 6.47-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080, an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9 and curved edges. Regarding the similarities between the 2019 and 2020 ZTE smartphones, it should be noted that the main differences between them are the SoC, the storage and storage subsystems, and the startup software. everything else is the same.
The Axon 10s Pro 5G smartphone is paired with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC (4-arm Cortex-A77, 4-arm Cortex-A55, Adreno 650-GPU, Hexagon 698 DSP / NPU) with 6 GB or 12 GB LPDDR5 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 3.0 NAND flash memory. To improve the performance of the already powerful system memory and storage subsystems, the handset also supports the firmware / software functions RAM Booster and FS Booster.
The imaging functions of the ZTE Axon 10s Pro are identical to those of its predecessor, so that the handset uses a triple-module rear-view camera system with a 48-MP main module with OIS, an 8-MP telephoto camera and a 20-MP ultra-wide lens disposes. In addition, the phone has a teardrop-shaped 20 MP selfie camera.
Other notable hardware features of the handset include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, navigation, a USB 2.0 Type-C port, a fingerprint reader under the display and a 4,000 mAh battery that comes with a wired or wireless charger Quick Charge 4+ support can be charged. The smartphone does not have a 3.5 mm audio jack, but the speakers support DTX: X Ultra technology.
On the software side, ZTE’s Axon 10s Pro comes with Google’s Android 10 with the MiFavor 10 user interface.
ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G
Axon 10s Pro 5G
SoC
Qualcomm snapdragon 865
1x Cortex A77 at 2.84 GHz
512 KB pL2
3x Cortex A77 at 2.42 GHz
3x 256 KB pL2
4x Cortex A55 at 1.80 GHz
4x 128 KB pL2
4 MB sL3
GPU
Adreno 650 at 587 MHz
DRAM
6 GB LPDDR5
12 GB LPDDR5
128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.0
display
6.47 “FullView IPS LCD
2340 x 1080 (19.5: 9)
size
height
159.2 mm
width
73.4 mm
depth
7.9 mm
Weight
175 grams
battery capacity
4000 mAh (typical)
Charge 18 W.
Wireless charging
Qi
Reversing Cameras
Main
48 MP
Aperture 1.7 with OIS
1 / 2.0 “
0.8 µm
Tele
8 MP
Aperture f / 2.4
3x optical zoom
Wide
20 MP
f / 2.2 aperture with OIS
125 ° super wide angle
Front camera
20 MP selfie camera
Aperture 1: 2.0
1 / 2.8 “
1.0 μm
I / O
USB 2.0 Type C
fingerprint reader
WLAN (local)
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
Cellular
GSM, CDMA, HSPA, 4G / LTE, 5G
Splash, water and dust resistance
–
Dual-SIM
2x nano SIM
Start the operating system
Android 10 with MiFavor 10 UI
introductory price
From CNY 3,200
The ZTE Axon 10s Pro will be available in China in the near future from CNY 3,200 (~ USD 460). It is unclear when the handset should reach other markets and how much it should cost.
Sources: ZTE, GSMArena